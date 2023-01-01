About this product
The Grav 3-Piece Grinder was engineered with an easy-to-grip exterior that always provides maximum torque for effortless shredding of your dry herbs. The upper chamber houses 21 razor sharp teeth designed for finely grinding your herbs with well-spaced holes that were skillfully placed to prevent clogging. The bottom chamber works as a storage area for your grinded materials, equipped with rounded edges and an included GRAV branded aluminum scraper tool so no pollen gets left behind.
The Grav Grinder boasts powerful magnets on the uppermost compartment that keeps the entire contraption together while on the move. The 3-part design keeps this grinder compact & travel-friendly at just 1.25” inches tall, with a 2.25” inch diameter that offers plenty of space for your herbs. The Grav 3-Piece Grinder was built to last, made from durable CNC anodized aluminum and available a variety of stylish colors to match any taste or preference.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® 3-Piece Colored Grinder
15 Precision Engineered Teeth
Powerful Magnetic Closure
Premium CNC Aluminum
2.25” inch Diameter
1.25” inches Tall
3-Part Design
Ergonomic Grip
Variety of Colors
Large Storage Area
Engraved GRAV Decal
Portable & Travel-Friendly
GRAV Metal Kief Scraper Tool
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
