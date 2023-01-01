About this product
The Coppa Dab Rig features the largest percolator in the Grav Orbis lineup. Impossible to miss, the large cone-shaped pyramid percolator is made with black colored glass and fixed to the base of the beaker for added stability. This percolator uses 3 holes at the base of the cone to submerge your smoke in water as you inhale, effectively filtering out particles and cooling each hit to perfection. The holes were strategically placed on the side nearest the mouthpiece so your smoke is still properly diffused if your holding this piece at an angle. The second largest water pipe in the Orbis collection, the Grav Coppa Dab Rig stands 7” inches tall and sports a classy design inspired by century-old Italian glass styles used to hold sacred wines & oils.
The Orbis collection is the first full line of scientific glass oil rigs from Grav. Each of these thick glass dab rigs feature the signature ball-and-socket mouthpiece, providing a modern and futuristic element that doubles as an effective splash guard. Black color-wrapped accents on the downstem, pyramid percolator, reinforced joint, and ball-and-socket mouthpiece add to the appealing aesthetic. The Grav Orbis Coppa Rig is equipped with a 14mm female joint connection and includes a 14mm male quartz banger designed for low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. The 14mm female joint is reinforced in two places for extra stability while the wide & sturdy beaker base works to keep your new water pipe sitting upright when tabled. Add the Grav Orbis Coppa Rig to your glass collection today and enjoy smooth, tasty dabs from a superior design that will always leave you satisfied.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Grav® Orbis Coppa Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Ball & Socket Mouthpiece
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Flame Polished Joint
Pyramid Percolator
Reinforced Joint
7” inches Tall
Bent Neck
90° Joint
Grav Decal
Clear Glass
Beaker Base
Black Accents
3” inches Wide
Orbis Collection
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Quartz Banger
Inspired by Italian Glass Styles
Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
