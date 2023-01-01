About this product
Handcrafted from super thick borosilicate glass, the Grav 14mm Arcline Bowl Piece is built to withstand everyday use and survive the ages. Conforming to the Grav Arcline style, this replacement water pipe bowl piece was designed and inspired by the Tuscan Columns of ancient Italy. Each of these bowl pieces feature an incredibly durable design, a flame polished GRAV logo, and large capacity flower bowls. The Grav Arcline Bowl Piece is equipped with a 14mm polished male joint connection and will fit any water pipe or glass bong with a 14mm female joint.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® 14mm Arcline Bowl Piece
Super Thick Borosilicate Glass
Inspired by Tuscan Columns
3mm Diameter Tubing
14mm Joint Size
2.5” inches Tall
Polished Joint
Deep Bowl
Easy to Grip
Sturdy Design
Custom Packaging
2017 Arcline Collection
Flame Polished Grav Decal
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Replacement Water Pipe Bowl
American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
