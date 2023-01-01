About this product
Start your day the right way with a tall cup of Grav Coffee. This familiar coffee mug design is in actuality a highly effective bubbler that filters & cools your smoke with every draw. The Grav Coffee Mug Bubbler is made from thick borosilicate glass, and measures 7” inches tall from the base of the mug to the top of the straw neck mouthpiece. The alluring curvy glass airpath and fission percolator are built right into the mug's handle, transporting your smoke from the included 14mm Grav Cup Bowl Piece and through the water within the base. The main chamber provides ample space for your smoke to cool down while the coffee mug design provides a naturally comfortable grip. Part of the new Sip Series Collection from Grav, snag the Coffee Mug Water Pipe today and enjoy a pleasant smoking experience that always pack a punch!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Coffee Mug Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Fission Downstem
Internal Glass Airpath
Coffee Cup Design
7” inches Tall
Thick Glass
90° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Clear Scientific Glass Bong
Proudly Designed in the USA
New Grav Sip Series Collection
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
