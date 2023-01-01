About this product
Just because an ashtray serves a simple (and dirty) purpose doesn’t mean it can’t be a work of art. Grav successfully adopted this mindset, and the result is the stunning Ellipse Ashtray. The Ellipse Ashtray appears clear from the side, but the mirror backing creates an iridescent effect of shimmering pinks, blues, purples, and yellows looking from the top down. This spectacular ashtray is made from super thick borosilicate glass and has a unique oval shape, where it gets its name. The Grav Ellipse Ashtray features a large groove capable of holding thicker and longer rolled joints, blunts, or cigars. Thermal-resistant and dishwasher friendly, this heavy-duty ashtray is durable and easy to clean, ensuring long-lasting performance. You’ll also feel gifted receiving this 5” x 3” inch ashtray in an elegant blue satin-lined box. Get an accessory that will keep your area clean in magnificent style with the Grav Ellipse Ashtray today!
Grav® Ellipse Glass Ashtray
100% Borosilicate Glass
Thick-Cut Oval Design
Mirrored Backing
Iridescent Colors
White GRAV Logo
Blue Satin-Lined Box
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Measures 5.12” x 3” x 1.2” inches
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
