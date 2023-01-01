The new and improved Grav Glass Blunt solves the biggest issue folks had with the original design. The old heat shrink tubing that was used two connect the two glass components would eventually wear out from heavy usage. Grav took their design back to the drawing board and replaced the heat shrink tubing with a colorful silicone grommet that will never wear over time! The silicone grommet makes this glass blunt much easier to take apart and clean on a regular basis, with the same functionality you know and love from the original. The Grav Silicone Grommet Glass Blunt is a great choice for anyone tired of inhaling the cheap tobacco of which most blunt wraps are comprised. The glass blunt design is also wind resistant unlike rolling papers & blunt wraps, ensuring you always get a nice even burn.



To use the Grav Glass Blunt, pull back the mouthpiece to open up the main chamber and pack it with your ground herb. During the session, the mouthpiece can be pushed gently forward and into the outer sleeve to ash your spent materials while exposing fresh dry herb. Smoke is sifted and cooled as it travels through the airpath delivering the portability of a blunt with the smooth hits of a glass pipe. The Grav Glass Blunt is even equipped with a pinched straw mouthpiece that blocks ash from entering your mouth as you inhale. This affordable smoking accessory is infinitely reusable and the glass comes apart from the silicone for super easy cleaning!



Grav Glass Blunts are made of high-grade borosilicate glass to keep the sessions going all year long. Measuring a compact and pocket-friendly 4” inches in length, this glass pipe is perfect for on-the-go use and sharing with friends. There is a Grav Glass Blunt for just about everyone—choose between classic GRAV purple, tried-and-true blue, a black blunt built for stealth, teal to remind your blunt of the Caribbean, or a pink glass blunt to match your soft side.



Get Connected:

Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Glass Blunt w. Silicone Grommet

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Resilient Silicone Grommet

New & Improved Design

Won't Wear Over Time

Pinched Mouthpiece

Ashing Mechanism

4” inch Length

Easy to Clean

Variety of Colors

Adjustable Length

Clear Scientific Glass

Sandblasted GRAV Decal

Portable & Pocket-Friendly Pipe

American Made Glass [Austin, TX]