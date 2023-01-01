About this product
What's cooler than being cool? Getting ice cold hits three ways with the Grav Glycerin Chiller Multi Kit certainly is. The superstar of this multi-purpose pipe kit is the universal mouthpiece filled with glycerin, designed to be stored in your freezer and reach subzero temperatures without freezing over. Unlike water, glycerin doesn’t expand when frozen so it won’t break the glass mouthpiece when frozen. The Grav Chiller Multi Kit comes with 3 attachments that easily connect to the glycerin mouthpiece and stay securely attached using the included 14mm plastic keck clip (joint clamp). You can keep it simple with the taster bowl attachment, which holds a small amount of your herbs and is angled upwards like a Sherlock pipe for ergonomic use. Or you can kick things up a notch and add the extra filtration of the bubbler attachment, which works best with about ½” an inch of water in the base. If you’re a fan of wax concentrates, then the vapor nozzle is the perfect choice for you.
The entire Grav Chiller Multi Kit can be disassembled for super easy cleaning while the glycerin filled mouthpiece comes in your choice between red, blue or green colors. The mouthpiece has a lovely worked glass opal that acts as plug and handy roll stop to keep your pipe from rolling away, while the bubbler attachment features two worked glass marble feet to keep your hammer bubbler standing upright between hits. No matter which attachment you choose, the Grav Chiller Multi Kit has something for everyone and is a great choice for the smoker who likes switching things up!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Grav® Chiller Multi-Purpose Pipe Kit
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Hammer Bubbler Attachment
Vapor Nozzle Attachment
Taster Pipe Attachment
Unique 3-in-1 Design
Left Side Air Carbs
Thick Clear Glass
Built-In Roll Stop
Simple to Use
4” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
Colored Glycerin
Travel-Ready Design
14mm Joint Connections
Sandblasted GRAV Decals
Measures 6”- 8” inches Long
Portable Glycerin Cooling Pipe
14mm Plastic Keck Clip/Joint Clamp
Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
