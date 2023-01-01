About this product
The Grav Large Hammer Bubbler is a compact 4” inch tall, 7” inch long glass pipe that delivers the smooth hits you’d expect from a water pipe in a palm-sized, hammer bubbler design. Made from high grade borosilicate glass with 32mm diameter tubing, this clear glass Grav Hammer contains a highly thermal-resistant airpath that preserves the true flavors of your dry herbs in smooth moisture-conditioned rips. The Grav Hammer Bubbler is equipped with a fixed flower bowl that leads into a cross-cut downstem, with clear marble feet that act as a roll-stop allowing you to table your new hand pipe in between use without spilling the contents. We recommend filling the base with approximately 0.5” inches of water for optimal filtration. A sleek and portable bubbler pipe for the sophisticated smoker, the Grav Hammer Bubbler is affordably priced and a clutch pickup for any smokers glass collection.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Clear Hammer Style Bubbler
Fixed X-Cut Diffuser Downstem
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Thick 32mm Diameter Tubing
Thermal-Resistant Glass
7” inches in Length
4” inches Tall
Air Carb Hole
Roll-Stop Marbles
Stands Upright Tabled
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Scientific Glass Bubbler Pipe
Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
