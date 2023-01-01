Everyone loves a little rock and roll. Grav has taken their legendary Rocker Steamroller back to the drawing board and created a slightly larger version that is both virtually unspillable, and now virtually unbreakable too! The new and improved Silicone Grav Rocker Steamroller features a resilient silicone skin that covers the glass and keeps your hand pipe safe from minor falls and accidental drops. Just like the original Rocker Steamroller, this enhanced version is self-supporting between uses and can be safely tipped, wobbled, or spun around without spilling your precious materials! The interior of the Grav Silicone Rocker Steamroller is made from high-grade borosilicate glass while the silicone sleeve is made from premium food-grade silicone that is both nearly indestructible and will never burn if accidentally lit.



The protective silicone case around the new Grav Silicone Rocker Steamroller features four distinct openings that allow this hand pipe to outperform just about any steamroller of the past. The first is over the stamped GRAV logo which gives you a window seat to all of the action and provides an uncomplicated way to remove the glass from the silicone sleeve for hassle-free cleaning. The second hole is around the raised flower bowl and offers easy access to your dry herbs. The bowl on the Silicone Rocker Steamroller is easy to clear and the perfect size for personal bowl packs. The opening around the bowl was strategically designed so your flame only comes into contact with the glass while lighting your herbs.



Another slot above the front-side air carb provides you with your classic steamroller functionality, while the last opening is a comfortable silicone mouthpiece that allows you to clear big rips with ease. The mouthpiece also forms an ash-catching restriction to help prevent unwanted materials from pulling through to your mouth as you inhale. The Grav Silicone Rocker Steamroller measures 5.5” inches in length and is available in your choice between 5 stunning colors to match any taste or preference.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Silicone Rocker Steamroller Hand Pipe

Premium Food-Grade Silicone Sleeve

High Grade Borosilicate Glass

Front & Center Air Carb

Nearly Indestructible

Raised Glass Bowl

5.5” inch Length

Easy to Clean

Ergonomic Grip

Variety of Colors

GRAV Glass Decal

Unique Rocker Design

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Rocks Back & Forth Without Spillage

Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]