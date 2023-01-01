About this product
The advantages of the Sitter Sherlock are so obvious, it's elementary. The Grav Sitter Sherlock Pipe is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures 5” inches in length. Closely resembling the Grav Tankard Sherlock, the Sitter is about half the size and better suited for travel. Because of the unique shape that resembles a classic wooden pipe, smoke travels far vertically in this piece providing plenty of time to cool down and leave behind resin, while still remaining compact and easy to store between uses. The Sitter Sherlock Pipe is equipped with a deep bowl for your dry herbs and a classy flat-tipped mouthpiece. A left side air carb gives you full control over the airflow and size of each hit, while the flat base keeps this piece stable and upright between uses. Choose from an assortment of modern colors and start smoking like a suave detective today with the Sitter Sherlock Hand Pipe from Grav!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Sitter Sherlock Hand Pipe
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Flattened Mouthpiece
Left-Side Air Carb
2” inch Diameter
5” inch Length
Deep Bowl
GRAV Decal
Modern Styling
Classical Design
Sherlock Style Neck
Flat Base Sits Upright
Available in Several Colors
Thick Heavy Glass Hand Pipe
American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
