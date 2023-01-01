About this product
Perhaps you landed on this page thinking you found a typo. If so, guess again. This ginormous glass steamroller from Grav really measures in at a full 18” inches in length! If the hits you get from traditional sized hand pipes just aren’t cutting it anymore, the Grav XL 18” inch Steamroller Pipe is the perfect glass pipe to take your game to the next level. By far and away the largest hand pipe we carry, you may very well need a friend to help slay this 1.5’ foot long behemoth; which is perfect because it's built to be the ultimate party piece! This outrageously large steamroller is made from super thick, clear borosilicate glass that expertly showcases your monstrous hits building within the huge inner chamber. When it's time to clear said chamber, the extra large steamroller style air carb is located on the front of the pipe, and works best using the palm of your hand as opposed to one finger unlike its smaller peers.
The Grav XL Steamroller Pipe is equipped with an 18mm female joint that houses an included 18mm Grav Funnel Bowl Piece designed for plentiful bowl packs of your favorite dry herbs. An included Keck clip (plastic joint clamp) holds the flower bowl in place when in use, while the worked glass marble feet on the base of the pipe prevent this mammoth from rolling away when tabled. Steamrollers are already well-known for providing dense clouds of pure unadulterated smoke, so it doesn't need to be said twice that the Extra Large Steamroller from Grav packs a mighty punch. Whether you're an unwavering hand pipe connoisseur, die-hard Grav fanatic, or just love insane glass novelty pipes, the Grav XL Steamroller provides an uncompromising 18” inches of fury that always delivers.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Extra Large Steamroller
Premium Borosilicate Glass
The Ultimate Party Piece
Novelty Collectors Pipe
18” inches in Length
Heavy Wall Tubing
90° Joint Angle
Unique Design
Thick Clear Glass
18mm Female Joint
Stabilizing Marble Feet
18mm Grav Funnel Bowl
18mm Keck Clip Included
Sandblasted GRAV Decals
Large Front & Center Air Carb
Scientific Glass Steamroller Pipe
American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
