About this product
Featuring a completely sealed airpath designed with minimal drag, the Higher Standards Dab Rig promotes the ideal airflow for waxy oils. A compact chamber with tight passageways gives vapor no time to lose its potency and flavor, while a flared mouthpiece is tailored for optimal suction to enable a deeper chug. We recommend filling the Higher Standards Dab Rig to one-third of its capacity, just above the fixed diffuser downstem. The water chamber can be easily filled or emptied through the mouthpiece for painless & hassle-free cleaning.
A premium collector's box offers safe storage and includes two high quality dabber tools while a quad-compartment silicone wax container allows you to store multiple strains of wax concentrates in one convenient place. The extra-thick quartz banger is designed to retain heat longer while vaporizing wax at lower temperatures. This minimizes combustion to ensure smoother, tastier rips. More durable than glass, the quartz banger won't easily break or crack under high heat, and is equipped with a deep dish that allows for clean efficient dabbing. Simply put, the Heavy Duty rig is built to impress from top to bottom, setting a higher standard for premium glass dab rigs.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Higher Standards Heavy Duty Dab Rig Kit
Medical-Grade Borosilicate Glass
100% Quartz Banger Nail
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Thick Durable Design
Compact Size
7” inches Tall
Airtight Seal
Easy-to-Clean
Two Dabber Tools
14mm Female Joint
All-in-One Dabbing Kit
Ground Glass Connections
Extra Thick Scientific Glass Rig
Quad-Compartment Silicone Storage
Reusable Travel-Friendly Storage Box
American Made Glass [NYC, New York]
Box Includes:
1 x Higher Standards Heavy Duty Dab Rig
1 x Premium Quartz Banger
1 x Large Dab Tool
1 x Small Dab Tool
1 x Concentrate Container
1 x Reusable Collector’s Box
About this brand
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.