The engineers at KandyPens were tasked with designing the most powerful e-nail vaporizer on the market, and they did not disappoint. The KandyPens Session E-Nail is KandyPens’ premiere next-gen dual-function vaporizer and has the ability to be used by itself as a handheld vaporizer or paired with your favorite water pipe for use as an electric dab nail. Equipped with a powerful 1200mAh battery, the KandyPens Session E-nail creates lung-expanding dabs without adulterating the essential tastes and flavors of your wax concentrates. The Variable Voltage Battery has 4 heat settings (2.6V, 3.0V, 3.6V, 4.2V), so you can choose the temperature sweet-spot for large yet comfortable vapor clouds that work best for you.
The KandyPens Session Vaporizer enables dabbing on-the-go without the hassle of needing a torch. The fully ceramic heating chamber combined with the variable voltage battery provides robust, flavorful dabs with more accuracy than a glass rig and torch. The Session includes a 14mm male glass adapter that allows you to connect this e-nail to any water pipe or oil rig with a 14mm female joint. Don’t have your water pipe with you? No problem. Remove the glass water pipe adapter and attach the included magnetic glass mouthpiece, and the session becomes a portable wax vaporizer that fits in the palm of your hand. The Aluminum Alloy Shell is available in three tasteful classic colors and ensures your vaporizer stays safe while on the move.
The KandyPens Session E-Nail Vaporizer measures an ultra-compact 2.5” inches tall despite its beefed-up battery that provides more than enough hits without having to charge throughout the day. When you do need to charge the Session, the USB-C fast charging feature makes it super quick and convenient to charge from anywhere. If you happen to forget to power down your Session, the 5-minute auto-shutoff feature always has you covered. Get thick and satisfying dabs everywhere & anywhere with the KandyPens Session E-nail Vaporizer today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Session E-Nail Vaporizer
Powerful 1200mAh Battery
Ceramic Heating Chamber
Variable Voltage Battery
Aluminum Alloy Shell
14mm Joint Adapter
Dual Functionality
Superior Airflow
4 Heat Settings
USB Fast Charging
Auto Shut-Off Feature
Portable Torchless E-Nail
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Fits Female Joint Water Pipes
60 Second Session-Mode Feature
Lifetime Manufacturer’s Warranty (Battery)
Box Includes:
1 x KandyPens Session Vaporizer
1 x Magnetic Glass Mouthpiece
1 x 14mm Male Adapter
1 x Ceramic Chamber
1 x USB-C Charger
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
