The engineers at KandyPens were tasked with designing the most powerful e-nail vaporizer on the market, and they did not disappoint. The KandyPens Session E-Nail is KandyPens’ premiere next-gen dual-function vaporizer and has the ability to be used by itself as a handheld vaporizer or paired with your favorite water pipe for use as an electric dab nail. Equipped with a powerful 1200mAh battery, the KandyPens Session E-nail creates lung-expanding dabs without adulterating the essential tastes and flavors of your wax concentrates. The Variable Voltage Battery has 4 heat settings (2.6V, 3.0V, 3.6V, 4.2V), so you can choose the temperature sweet-spot for large yet comfortable vapor clouds that work best for you.



The KandyPens Session Vaporizer enables dabbing on-the-go without the hassle of needing a torch. The fully ceramic heating chamber combined with the variable voltage battery provides robust, flavorful dabs with more accuracy than a glass rig and torch. The Session includes a 14mm male glass adapter that allows you to connect this e-nail to any water pipe or oil rig with a 14mm female joint. Don’t have your water pipe with you? No problem. Remove the glass water pipe adapter and attach the included magnetic glass mouthpiece, and the session becomes a portable wax vaporizer that fits in the palm of your hand. The Aluminum Alloy Shell is available in three tasteful classic colors and ensures your vaporizer stays safe while on the move.



The KandyPens Session E-Nail Vaporizer measures an ultra-compact 2.5” inches tall despite its beefed-up battery that provides more than enough hits without having to charge throughout the day. When you do need to charge the Session, the USB-C fast charging feature makes it super quick and convenient to charge from anywhere. If you happen to forget to power down your Session, the 5-minute auto-shutoff feature always has you covered. Get thick and satisfying dabs everywhere & anywhere with the KandyPens Session E-nail Vaporizer today!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

KandyPens Session E-Nail Vaporizer

Powerful 1200mAh Battery

Ceramic Heating Chamber

Variable Voltage Battery

Aluminum Alloy Shell

14mm Joint Adapter

Dual Functionality

Superior Airflow

4 Heat Settings

USB Fast Charging

Auto Shut-Off Feature

Portable Torchless E-Nail

Compact & Travel-Friendly

Fits Female Joint Water Pipes

60 Second Session-Mode Feature

Lifetime Manufacturer’s Warranty (Battery)



Box Includes:



1 x KandyPens Session Vaporizer

1 x Magnetic Glass Mouthpiece

1 x 14mm Male Adapter

1 x Ceramic Chamber

1 x USB-C Charger

Show more