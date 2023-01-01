The GR8TR V2 Grinder is an easy to use dry herb grinder with an extra large middle chamber for grinding far more material at once compared to any other grinder on the market. Like other GR8TR Grinders that are modular by design, you can utilize this Kannastor grinder as the full 6-piece set or transform it into a travel-friendly 3-piece grinder better suited for on-the-go use. If you don't feel like taking your grinder to the sesh, use as little as 2 pieces for a pocket-friendly storage container puck! The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Grinder features special friction rings that were specially designed to eliminate the build up of residue that accumulates on every grinder with continuous use. Enjoy the most effortless grind possible thanks to these anti-friction/residue rings that were engineered for the smoothest, perfect grind every use.



The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Grinder includes interchangeable grinder plates that allow you to control the consistency of each grind. Whether you like your grinded dry herb extra fine to maximize surface area, or prefer a medium shred better for loading your vaporizer, this Kannastor Grinder has an answer. The extra plate can be screwed onto the top near the bonus storage compartment so you never have to go looking for it when it's time to change plates.



The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Grinder contains 6 total pieces when fully assembled with the extra grater plate, and functions just like a 3-piece grinder. The topmost section features extra storage space while the middle grater chamber shreds your dry herbs into the bottom compartment. This model is the most compact of the new GR8TR Version 2 Grinders, and excludes the use of a mesh screen and kief compartment at the base. The GR8TR V2 Grinder is complete with fully customizable parts, endless features, and the most innovative functionality around, making it truly superior to every other grinder on the market. If you find yourself on a budget but don't want to sacrifice losing that Kannastor quality, this is the grinder for you.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Kannastor GR8TR V2 Grinder

Anodized Aluminum Construction

Extra Deep Grinding Chamber

Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth

Prevents Over Shredding

Modular By Design

Magnetic Top Lid

2” inch Diameter

2” inches Tall

5-Part Design*

6 Total Pieces

Ergonomic Grip

Kannastor Decal

Top Lid Bonus Storage

Guitar Pick Scraper Tool

2 x Easy Change Grinder Plates

Choice of Fine or Medium Shreddage