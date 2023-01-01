The V2 Jar Body Grinder is hands down the best all-in-one grinder available right now, providing complete customization with endless features that make every grinding experience easy and hassle-free. An updated version of the widely popular GR8TR grinder by Kannastor, the V2 Jar Body has everything you will ever need in a grinder and can be assembled in a variety of ways! The Kannastor GR8TR Grinders are each modular by design, including multiple pieces for everything you need to swap parts and make this accessory more portable. They are each equipped with extra deep grinding chambers for shredding far more material at once than any other grinder, and have an extra built-in storage container at the very top for ungrinded nugs or whatever else you deem worthy. The GR8TR V2 Jar Body Grinder includes completely unique interchangeable grinder plates that allow you to control the consistency of each grind. Whether you like your grinded dry herb extra fine to maximize surface area, or prefer a medium shred better for loading your vaporizer, this Kannastor Grinder has an answer. The extra plate can be screwed onto the top near the bonus storage compartment so you never have to go looking for it when it's time to change plates.



Multi-piece grinders of the past typically have a built-in pollen screen above the final compartment for collecting kief that inevitably wears down and clogs from prolonged use. Instead, Kannastor Grinders feature replaceable micro mesh screens, an innovation that saves you from having to replace your grinder every time one simple component becomes worn down. The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Jar Body Grinder features special friction rings that were specially designed to eliminate the build up of residue that oftentimes accumulates on cheaper grinders of the past. This residue buildup occurs naturally on any grinder over time, making the entire grinding process a tedious & annoying ordeal. Enjoy the most effortless grind thanks to these anti-friction/residue rings that were engineered for the smoothest, perfect grind every use.



The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Jar Body contains 7 total pieces when fully assembled and functions like a 4-piece grinder with an added storage compartment. Use this Kannastor 7-piece Grinder in full for a sleek 3.8” inch extra tall grinder with a see-through glass window in the middle. This unique middle chamber on the Jar Body Grinder allows you to always keep an eye on your stash and know when your grinded materials are running low. Drop the extra grater plate and Easy Change Pollen screen for a more portable 3-piece grinder, or combine the sifter jar body with the top & bottom lids to create your very own pollen collector! Just need some storage space? Simply screw together the top and bottom plates to create a portable & pocket-friendly storage puck. No other grinder has this many possibilities and unique advantages. With endless customizations and the most innovative functionality around, you really can't go wrong with the GR8TR V2 Jar Body Grinder from Kannastor.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Kannastor GR8TR V2 Jar Body Grinder

Anodized Aluminum Construction

Extra Deep Grinding Chamber

Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth

Prevents Over Shredding

Easy Change Screen

Modular By Design

2.2” inch Diameter

Magnetic Top Lid

3.8” inches Tall

7-Part Design

Ergonomic Grip

Kief Compartment

4-Piece Functionality

Top Lid Bonus Storage

Kannastor Decal on Lid

Replaceable Pollen Screen

See-Through Middle Chamber

2 x Easy Change Grinder Plates

Guitar Pick Scraper Tool Included

Choice of Fine or Medium Shreddage

60 Mesh Stainless Steel Pollen Screen