The V2 Solid Body Grinder is hands down the best all-in-one grinder available right now, providing complete customization with endless features that make every grinding experience easy and hassle-free. The newest version of the widely popular GR8TR grinder by Kannastor, the V2 Solid Body has everything you will ever need in a grinder and can be assembled in multiple ways! Kannastor GR8TR Grinders are each modular by design, including numerous pieces for everything you need to swap parts and make this accessory more portable. They are each equipped with extra deep grinding chambers for shredding far more material at once than any other grinder, and have an extra built-in storage container at the very top for ungrinded nugs or whatever else you deem worthy. The GR8TR V2 Solid Body Grinder includes completely unique interchangeable grinder plates that allow you to control the consistency of each grind. Whether you like your grinded dry herb extra fine to maximize surface area, or prefer a medium shred better for loading your vaporizer, this Kannastor Grinder has an answer. The extra plate can be screwed onto the top near the bonus storage compartment so you never have to go looking for it when it's time to change plates.
Multi-piece grinders of the past typically have a built-in pollen screen above the final compartment for collecting kief that inevitably wears down and clogs from prolonged use. Instead, Kannastor Grinders feature replaceable micro mesh screens, an innovation that saves you from having to replace your grinder every time one simple component becomes worn down. The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Solid Body Grinder features special friction rings that were specially designed to eliminate the build up of residue that oftentimes accumulates on cheaper grinders of the past. This residue buildup occurs naturally on every grinder over time, making the entire grinding process a tedious & annoying ordeal. Enjoy the most effortless grind thanks to these anti-friction/residue rings that were engineered for the smoothest, perfect grind every use.
The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Solid Body Grinder contains 7 total pieces when fully assembled and functions like a 4-piece grinder with an added storage compartment. Use this Kannastor 7-piece Grinder in full for a sleek 3.2” inch extra tall grinder, drop the extra grater plate and Easy Change Pollen screen for a more portable 3-piece grinder, or combine the sifter solid body with the top & bottom lids to create your very own pollen collector! Just need some storage space? Simply screw together the top and bottom plates to create a portable & pocket-friendly storage puck. No other grinder has this many possibilities and unique advantages. The GR8TR V2 Solid Body Grinder is complete with fully customizable parts, endless features, and the most innovative functionality around, making it truly superior to every other grinder on the market.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Kannastor GR8TR V2 Solid Body Grinder
Anodized Aluminum Construction
Extra Deep Grinding Chamber
Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth
Prevents Over Shredding
Easy Change Screen
Modular By Design
2.2” inch Diameter
Magnetic Top Lid
3.2” inches Tall
7-Part Design
Ergonomic Grip
Kief Compartment
4-Piece Functionality
Top Lid Bonus Storage
Kannastor Decal on Lid
Replaceable Pollen Screen
2 x Easy Change Grinder Plates
Guitar Pick Scraper Tool Included
Choice of Fine or Medium Shreddage
60 Mesh Stainless Steel Pollen Screen
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
