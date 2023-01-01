About this product
It’s a dab rig in a bottle, you gotta rip it the right way! The LA Pipes Heavy Mini Can Dab Rig stands sturdy at 7” inches tall and is stronger than a Coke bottle with its thick 26mm borosilicate glass tubing. This is one bottle you won't want to drink from, so this oil rig features a narrow bent neck design that blocks splashback from ever reaching your lips. The 6-slit fixed diffuser downstem effectively filters and cools vapor from every dab coming from the included 14mm male quartz banger. Scoop up a rig that will have you thirsty for more with the LA Pipes Heavy Mini Can Dab Rig today!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
LA Pipes Heavy Mini Can Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
26mm Heavy Wall Tubing
Banger Hanger Joint
Narrow Bent Neck
LA Pipes Decal
7” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
Bottle-Shaped Rig
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
American-Made Glass [LA, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
