About this product
Lemon Thai CBD Flower is an organic Sativa dominant strain that is highly recommended for easing anxiety and depression. This USDA organic CBD flower from Bammmer has an invigorating lemon smell and taste with hints of mint. Lemon Thai CBD Flower contains 10.05% of all-natural CBD with a mix of natural terpenes derived from hemp. This organic CBD strain is grown outdoors, trimmed by hand, and packaged with no additional additives whatsoever for a truly all-natural experience. Bammmer CBD Flower is strictly controlled at every stage of its production and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency being advertised.
Lemon Thai CBD Flower comes in the form of a bud grown from hemp plants that closely resemble marijuana buds. These organic CBD buds have less than .3% THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana that makes you feel “high,” and therefore will not produce any mind-altering effects or show up on a standard drug test. With CBD flower, you can enjoy the medicinal benefits of hemp without the side effects of anxiety or paranoia that are oftentimes associated with THC found in marijuana. Give Lemon Thai CBD Flower a try and enjoy the energizing and uplifting effects that make this delicious strain the ideal daytime bud.
How to Use:
There is no special equipment needed to start enjoying Lemon Thai CBD Flower. CBD flower, also referred to as hemp flower or CBD bud, can be smoked from your favorite water pipes, hand pipes, or even from a dry herb vaporizer. Unlike CBD edibles that need to be digested before entering your bloodstream, smoking CBD flower enacts effects immediately and is regarded as the most effective dosing method for using CBD. Vaping your CBD flower is the preferred method for exploring the flavor profiles of new strains, while smoking hemp flower from a glass bong will provide larger clouds and be most effective in terms of speed & potency.
Storage:
Bammmer is a new brand of high-quality CBD Flower that will arrive at your doorstep in a convenient resealable pouch with an included humidity control pack to keep things fresh. For long-term storage, we recommend keeping your Lemon Thai CBD Flower in an airtight glass or metal container and storing the container in a cool dark place with minimal temperature fluctuation. For larger quantities, you can always restock or add additional humidity control packs when needed.
Get Connected:
Bammmer Organic Lemon Thai CBD Flower 🌿
Made from All-Natural Hemp
Sativa Dominant Strain
Hybrid CBD Flower
Natural Terpenes
USDA Organic
10.5% CBD
Hand Trimmed
Outdoor Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Lemon & Mint Aromas
Uplifting & Energizing Effects
Humidity Control Pack Included
Farm Bill Compliant: Delta 9 THC < 0.3%
Note: Flower color may vary from product photos.
Warning: Do not use if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This CBD product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
