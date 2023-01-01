Fashioned in collaboration with legendary Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, G Pen is pleased to bring you the flashy Lemonnade x G Pen Connect Vaporizer. This fully customized G Pen Connect E-Nail features a Connect Battery, Tank, Housing, and Hemp Travel Case dressed to impress in universally recognized Lemonnade yellow. This limited-edition vaporizer is both visually stunning and revolutionary in functionality, like the original G Pen Connect.



The Lemonnade G Pen Connect is a true innovation in the concentrate vaporizer market, providing a clean and simplistic approach to the ongoing demand for advanced e-rigs & e-nails. Eliminating the need for a torch and exposed nail, the Connect delivers the same high-density clouds as any standard dab rig with the quality vapor production you'd expect from a Grenco Science vaporizer. The Lemonnade G Pen Connect E-Nail is equipped with patented reverse airflow technology, engineered to vaporize your concentrates evenly and efficiently with every draw. The ceramic heating element works to preserve the essential flavors of your extracts while the airflow generated by your water pipe produces large hits, unlike any other e-nail we’ve seen before.



Grenco Science built the Lemonnade G Pen Connect to fit your favorite glass bongs and water pipes with ease, complete with a ground glass attachment that fits snug inside any 14mm female joint. This piece is removable and can be replaced with other compatible attachments from Grenco Science for 10mm or 18mm joint sizes sold separately. A spring-loaded carb release button adds a new element to your dabbing experience, providing the option for increased airflow to your water pipe when clearing the chamber. Each component is made of high-quality stainless steel, and you can disassemble the entire device for easy upkeep. Every Lemonnade G Pen Connect Vaporizer includes a Lemonnade yellow hemp travel pouch with custom inserts for holding each part, making storage and transportation of your new e-nail just as easy as using it!



The Lemonnade G Pen Connect is powered by an 850mAh battery that uses snap-in magnetic connections for a quick and effortless setup. This beefed-up vaporizer battery boasts a five-second heat-up time that is always ready to go at the click of a button. The entire device is pocket-sized and uber portable while remaining more than capable of driving back-to-back sessions. The Lemonnade G Pen Connect E-Nail even supports pass-through charging so you can continue dabbing while the device is plugged in. The battery is equipped with three temperature settings optimized for vaping wax concentrates, each indicated by color-coded LED lights on the unit. Don't spend a fortune replacing your entire dab rig setup with some fancy electric rig that will likely limit your mobility when you can connect yourself to this Limited Edition Lemonnade G Pen Connect today!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Lemonnade x G Pen Connect Vaporizer

Patented Reverse Airflow Technology

Spring-Loaded Carb Release Button

Snap-In Magnetic Connections

Stainless Steel Components

Ceramic Heating Element

5 Second Heat Up Time

14mm Male Joint*

Easy to Operate

850mAh Battery

Torchless Dabbing

Pass-Through Charging

Portable & Travel-Friendly

Fits Female Joint Water Pipes

3 Optimized Temperature Settings

Limited Edition Lemonnade Design



Box Includes:



1 x Lemonnade G Pen Connect Battery

1 x Male Glass Adapter (14mm)*

1 x Adapter Connector

1 x Lemonnade Tank

1 x Lemonnade Housing

1 x USB Charging Cable

3 x Replacement O-Rings

1 x Lemonnade Hemp Travel Case

Show more