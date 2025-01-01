About this product
Like Green Label Hemp Extract, Made by Hemp’s Blue Label Extract is obtained from the hemp plant using CO2 and contains no additives whatsoever, just pure CBD hemp oil. Similarly, Blue Label Hemp Extract is very dark in color and has a paste-like consistency. Unlike Green Label, however, Blue Label Proprietary Hemp Extract goes one step further by taking the raw version and heating it at a controlled temperature to fully activate all of the phytocannabinoids. This process, known as decarboxylation, is ideal for those looking to gets the most effectiveness out of their phytonutrients without filtering the oil (as seen in the Gold Label Extract). Each batch of Blue Label contains a guaranteed 15-18% CBD, or 150mg-180mg CBD per gram, the difference depending entirely on natural variations of potency in each hemp harvest. Blue Label hemp extract is non-psychoactive and contains only trace amounts of THC, not enough to feel any intoxicating effects.
Blue Label CBD extract is one of three versions of Made by Hemp’s Proprietary Extract. If you're looking for a different dosage of CBD, this product is also available in a lower concentration Green Label or an even stronger Gold Label. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram, or 10 gram sizes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15-18%. Listed below is an overview of the phytocannabinoid potency and total servings for each size available:
1 gram | 150mg-180mg CBD | 30 servings
3 grams | 450mg-540mg CBD | 90 servings
10 grams | 1500mg-1800mg CBD | 300 servings
Blue Label CBD extract is one of three versions of Made by Hemp’s Proprietary Extract. If you're looking for a different dosage of CBD, this product is also available in a lower concentration Green Label or an even stronger Gold Label. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram, or 10 gram sizes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15-18%. Listed below is an overview of the phytocannabinoid potency and total servings for each size available:
1 gram | 150mg-180mg CBD | 30 servings
3 grams | 450mg-540mg CBD | 90 servings
10 grams | 1500mg-1800mg CBD | 300 servings
Made by Hemp Blue Label CBD Oil Extract (150 mg CBD)
Hemp CBD tincturesTHC -CBD -
Made by Hemp Blue Label CBD Oil Extract (150 mg CBD)
Hemp CBD tincturesTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Like Green Label Hemp Extract, Made by Hemp’s Blue Label Extract is obtained from the hemp plant using CO2 and contains no additives whatsoever, just pure CBD hemp oil. Similarly, Blue Label Hemp Extract is very dark in color and has a paste-like consistency. Unlike Green Label, however, Blue Label Proprietary Hemp Extract goes one step further by taking the raw version and heating it at a controlled temperature to fully activate all of the phytocannabinoids. This process, known as decarboxylation, is ideal for those looking to gets the most effectiveness out of their phytonutrients without filtering the oil (as seen in the Gold Label Extract). Each batch of Blue Label contains a guaranteed 15-18% CBD, or 150mg-180mg CBD per gram, the difference depending entirely on natural variations of potency in each hemp harvest. Blue Label hemp extract is non-psychoactive and contains only trace amounts of THC, not enough to feel any intoxicating effects.
Blue Label CBD extract is one of three versions of Made by Hemp’s Proprietary Extract. If you're looking for a different dosage of CBD, this product is also available in a lower concentration Green Label or an even stronger Gold Label. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram, or 10 gram sizes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15-18%. Listed below is an overview of the phytocannabinoid potency and total servings for each size available:
1 gram | 150mg-180mg CBD | 30 servings
3 grams | 450mg-540mg CBD | 90 servings
10 grams | 1500mg-1800mg CBD | 300 servings
Blue Label CBD extract is one of three versions of Made by Hemp’s Proprietary Extract. If you're looking for a different dosage of CBD, this product is also available in a lower concentration Green Label or an even stronger Gold Label. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram, or 10 gram sizes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15-18%. Listed below is an overview of the phytocannabinoid potency and total servings for each size available:
1 gram | 150mg-180mg CBD | 30 servings
3 grams | 450mg-540mg CBD | 90 servings
10 grams | 1500mg-1800mg CBD | 300 servings
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
Notice a problem?Report this item