Looking for extended relief from symptoms of inflammation like aches, pains, and muscle soreness? These CBD Hemp Extract Patches from Made by Hemp could be your ideal solution especially if your someone who forgets to take their supplements. Health issues related to inflammation can linger on for days at a time and what seems like 24 hours a day. These Made by Hemp Transdermal Patches are super low maintenance, and one of their strongest CBD products on the market (which is saying a lot). Each topical patch offers a potent 40mg of CBD, while their strongest sublingual/oral tincture at the time of writing this provides just 21mg of CBD per serving. These CBD patches easily stick to your skin and provide relief for up to 12 hours.
Cannabidiol, aka CBD, is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant. It can be extracted from marijuana which contains psychoactive THC molecules, or hemp plants that contain less than .3% THC. An abundant compound in the hemp plant thought to have many medicinal benefits, CBD does not cause a “high” like its sister plant marijuana because of the absence or very low amounts (.3% or less) of the psychoactive compound THC. You can try the Made by Hemp CBD patch out before making a huge commitment with a single pack/patch. If your ready to stock-up & save big, we offer a convenient 3-pack that saves you over 10%, and over 15% savings on our 10-pack bundle!
Made by Hemp CBD Hemp Extract Patch
Phytocannabinoids: 40mg CBD each
Pharmaceutical Grade Adhesive
Topical/Transdermal Patch
Reduces Inflammation
Extra Strength CBD
12 Hour Relief
Easy to Use
Discreet Design
Low Maintenance
Organic & All-Natural
Proudly Made in the USA
Full-Spectrum Raw Hemp Extract
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
