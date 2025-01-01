About this product
Made by Hemp’s Gold Label Extract takes the Green and Blue Label versions to a new level. The strongest of all 3 products, Gold Label Proprietary Hemp Extract contains a phytocannabinoid concentration of 25-27%, approximately 250-270mg of CBD per gram. Like Green Label Extract, Gold Label oil is obtained from the hemp plant using CO2 extraction and contains no additives whatsoever. The hemp oil then goes through the same decarboxylation process as Blue Label Extract, a controlled heating cycle used to fully activate the phytocannabinoids and ensure maximum potency of your CBD. Finally, the resulting oil is then filtered to remove any of the extra plant parts, a process that changes the oil’s consistency to a gel, and alters the color to a light orange. The Gold Label Extract contains the highest phytocannabinoid concentration available and has only trace amounts of naturally occurring THC, not enough to feel any psychoactive or intoxicating effects.
Gold Label Hemp Oil Concentrate is available in 3 sizes. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram or 10 gram pre-filled syringes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 25-27%. Listed below is an overview of the CBD potency and total servings for each size available:
1 gram | 250mg-270mg CBD | 30 servings
3 grams | 750mg-810mg CBD | 90 servings
10 grams | 2500mg-2700mg CBD | 300 servings
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
