Soothe your pet’s sore, dry or cracked nose and paws with Made By Hemp's CBD Paw Balm. Featuring the natural benefits of full-spectrum hemp extract and bromelain, this CBD topical will have your pet back on their feet in no time. Bromelain is one of the world’s most effective enzymes, known to support healthy skin by soothing soreness and exfoliating. Rich in cannabinoids and terpenes, Made By Hemp Paw Balm supports your pet’s endocannabinoid system to soothe soreness and relax.
Made by Hemp Paw Balm
CBD Hemp Balm for Pets
Treats Dry Nose & Paws
3rd Party Lab Tested
1.6 oz. (50ml) Can
Easy Application
Made from Hemp
Organic & All-Natural
Bromelain for Soothing
Proudly Made in the USA
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
