The Claude Mini Rig by MJ Arsenal is named after one of the creators of the aqueduct system in Ancient Rome. This invention revolutionized the way water could be moved & utilized and serves as an appropriate name for this dab rig. The Claude Mini Rig takes water direction and filtration to another level with a discus percolator in the base that sends your smoke bubbling into the floating recycling chamber just above. This recycler style rig features a flared bent neck mouthpiece and banger hanger design with a premium quartz bucket that extracts huge clouds & intense flavors from your wax concentrates. Enjoy the power rips of a large recycler rig from a dab rig that fits in the palm of your hand with the MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Rig!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Recycler Rig
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
2mm Thick Quartz Bucket
Large Recycler Chamber
Fixed Discus Perc
5” inches Tall
Bent Neck
Ground Joint
Banger Hanger
Flared Mouthpiece
Custom Packaging
10mm Female Joint
Durable & Built to Last
10mm Male Quartz Banger
Thick Scientific Glass Dab Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
