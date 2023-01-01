About this product
The quintessential holster for all of your glass cleaning tools, the ISO Station by MJ Arsenal was designed to keep your cotton swabs and cleaning solution right where you need it and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Simply fill the outer chamber with your preferred choice of isopropyl alcohol or cleaning solution, then toss in some q-tips or pipe cleaners into the cup situated on top. Remove the rubber stopper to soak or dip your q-tips into the alcohol and you're good to go! The ISO Station includes a rubber cork to cap your cleaning solution between uses, and is finished with a classy sandblasted MJ Arsenal logo on the front of the clear glass. The MJ Arsenal ISO Station is the perfect companion for any smoker’s collection and offers a clean, elegant way to maintain your quartz and borosilicate glass more easily than ever before. Extend the life of your rigs, maximize the flavor of your oils, and do it all in style with the MJ Arsenal ISO Station.
MJ Arsenal ISO Dab Station
Eliminates Residue Buildup
Thick Clear Glass Body
Cleaning Accessory
Easy to Maintain
Unique Design
3” inches Tall
Simple to Use
Two-In-One Tool
Included Rubber Cork
Sandblasted MJA Decal
Holds Cleaning Tools on Top
Outer Chamber for Cleaning Solution
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
