The MJ Arsenal Mini Jig Mini Rig™ features a single uptake recycler that delivers elite water filtration and purifies draws to perfection. A base-connected percolator generates bubbles that rise up through the water to deliver exceptionally cool vapor. For ultimate convenience, the Mini Jig is designed with an integrated storage jar that safely houses concentrates; an included silicone top maintains the integrity of your material. This mini rig is equipped with a pure quartz bucket that provides optimal flavor transfer. Constructed from 100% borosilicate glass, the MJ Arsenal Mini Jig can withstand most everyday drops and tumbles without shattering.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Integrated Concentrate Jar
Single Uptake Recycler
Pure Quartz Bucket
6” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
10mm Female Joint
10mm Quartz Banger
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Base-Connected Percolator
Clear Scientific Glass Oil Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
