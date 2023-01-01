About this product
The MouthPeace 2.0 is an ingenious little gadget with a universal design that fits into nearly every water pipe on the market, no matter the size, and can even be used with hand-rolled joints & blunts! Made from platinum-cured silicone, the triple-layer activated carbon filters inside the MouthPeace will sanitize smoke/vapor and enhance flavors by removing resins, toxins, and tar; all without blocking your intake or reducing airflow. The MouthPeace 2.0 Filter Kit includes 1 Silicone Mouthpiece and 3 triple-layer carbon filters. Replacing the filters is super fast & easy. Using the no-touch design, eject the filter by pushing it up and out with your thumb from the side of the MouthPeace. Snag the MouthPeace today and enjoy what will quickly become your most important smoking accessory besides a lighter!
Moose Labs MouthPeace 2.0 Filter Kit
Made from Platinum-Cured Silicone
Fits Nearly Any Size Bong/Rig
Prevents Spread Of Germs
Triple Layer Carbon Filters
Removes Resin & Tar
Dishwasher Safe
Universal Fit
Tapered Design
Includes 3 Filters
Multiple Color Choices
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Environmentally Friendly Product
Universal Mouthpiece for Bongs & Rigs
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
