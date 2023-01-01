About this product
Take the icky out of sticky with this 5-pack of NoGoo Non-Stick Wax Storage Containers. NoGoo Silicone Containers are hands down the best non-stick solution available for storing your sticky wax concentrates and extracts. Using glass or plastic containers can be costly and will oftentimes leave you scraping around every nook & cranny to dab every bit of your extracts. Each NoGoo Non-Stick Container is made from platinum-cured food-grade silicone, allowing you to retrieve 100% of any sticky substance without leaving any precious materials behind.
Not only are NoGoo's silicone containers entirely non-stick, they are also shatter resistant for accidental falls and heat resistant up to 450°F. Still not sold? These NoGoo Silicone Containers are infinitely reusable and completely freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe! Each pack contains 5 silicone containers in blue, green, orange, red, and yellow colors. Choose NoGoo and rest easy knowing you have the best non-stick wax storage containers in the game.
Get Connected:
Made for Sticky Wax Concentrates 🍯
NoGoo Non-Stick Storage Containers
Platinum Cured Food-Grade Silicone
The Best Non-Stick Containers
Heat Resistant up to 450°F
5 Containers per Pack
Shatter Resistant
Zero Waste
Reusable
Compact Design
Assortment of Colors
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Non-Stick Oil and Wax Storage
Freezer, Microwave, Dishwasher Safe
Single Container Measures .75” x 1.5”
Not only are NoGoo's silicone containers entirely non-stick, they are also shatter resistant for accidental falls and heat resistant up to 450°F. Still not sold? These NoGoo Silicone Containers are infinitely reusable and completely freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe! Each pack contains 5 silicone containers in blue, green, orange, red, and yellow colors. Choose NoGoo and rest easy knowing you have the best non-stick wax storage containers in the game.
Get Connected:
Made for Sticky Wax Concentrates 🍯
NoGoo Non-Stick Storage Containers
Platinum Cured Food-Grade Silicone
The Best Non-Stick Containers
Heat Resistant up to 450°F
5 Containers per Pack
Shatter Resistant
Zero Waste
Reusable
Compact Design
Assortment of Colors
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Non-Stick Oil and Wax Storage
Freezer, Microwave, Dishwasher Safe
Single Container Measures .75” x 1.5”
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.