Take away the guesswork measuring the heat-up & cool-down time of your quartz bangers and nails with the Octave Terp Timer! The Terp Timer is a desktop sensor unit that allows you to dial in your quartz banger's exact temperature when dabbing. The Terp Timer is extremely easy to use and is as simple as setting your desired temp, placing the device under your banger, and waiting for the unit to beep when your dab nail reaches your desired temperature. This is an upgrade of the previous model and features an updated sensor for better accuracy. You will have zero degrees of separation with the deadly-accurate laser sensor. The new Terp Timer comes in your choice of black or silver colors and has an incredibly long battery life that lasts up to 2-3 months per charge! Octave stands by the quality of its products, and each Terp Timer comes with a 10-year manufacturer warranty.
Octave Digital Terp Timer
High-Quality Materials
Beeping Alert System
Updated Sensor
Digital Display
Easy to Use
Version 1.2
Sleek Design
Choice of Color
Pinpoint Accuracy
Lasts 2-3 Months per Charge
10-year Manufacturer Warranty
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
