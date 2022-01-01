Do you find yourself spending more time changing the water in your bongs and rigs than you do enjoying them? When using standard tap water in your water pipes, resin can quickly accumulate on the walls of your glass and begin to add an unsavory taste and odor to your rips. Enter Piece Water, the 100% all-natural replacement to your basic tap water. Piece Water Solution is made from a proprietary blend of natural mineral, vegetable & fruit extracts that work to coat the walls of your glass pipes and act as a line of defense against resin buildup. Piece Water Solution works great for any of your glass pipes including bongs, dab rigs, and even vaporizers that use bubbler attachments!



Piece Water Solution ingredients are all-natural and entirely non-toxic. The solution has a slightly thicker consistency compared to standard water that allows for deeper pulls and bigger rips. The ingredients work as a natural filter for trapping particulate matter, encouraging more molecule-to-molecule interactions which entraps by-products of smoke and stops resin from forming. Each 12 oz bottle of Piece Water will fill a 12” inch tall water pipe about 6 times and works best for about 40 bowl packs on average. When it is time to change your bong’s Piece Water Solution, simply rinse your glass pipe with tap water as seen in the video below and it will already be clean! You can even toss a bottle of Piece Water in the fridge for icy cool rips on your first fill.



Put an end to constantly having to clean your dirty glass bongs and dab rigs from built-up resin & gunk. No more harsh chemicals and engineering ways to scrub down those hard to reach places. Grab a 12 oz bottle of Piece Water Solution or save your money on a convenient 3-pack and start enjoying a clean glass water pipe without the hassle.



