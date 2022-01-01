About this product
Do you find yourself spending more time changing the water in your bongs and rigs than you do enjoying them? When using standard tap water in your water pipes, resin can quickly accumulate on the walls of your glass and begin to add an unsavory taste and odor to your rips. Enter Piece Water, the 100% all-natural replacement to your basic tap water. Piece Water Solution is made from a proprietary blend of natural mineral, vegetable & fruit extracts that work to coat the walls of your glass pipes and act as a line of defense against resin buildup. Piece Water Solution works great for any of your glass pipes including bongs, dab rigs, and even vaporizers that use bubbler attachments!
Piece Water Solution ingredients are all-natural and entirely non-toxic. The solution has a slightly thicker consistency compared to standard water that allows for deeper pulls and bigger rips. The ingredients work as a natural filter for trapping particulate matter, encouraging more molecule-to-molecule interactions which entraps by-products of smoke and stops resin from forming. Each 12 oz bottle of Piece Water will fill a 12” inch tall water pipe about 6 times and works best for about 40 bowl packs on average. When it is time to change your bong’s Piece Water Solution, simply rinse your glass pipe with tap water as seen in the video below and it will already be clean! You can even toss a bottle of Piece Water in the fridge for icy cool rips on your first fill.
Put an end to constantly having to clean your dirty glass bongs and dab rigs from built-up resin & gunk. No more harsh chemicals and engineering ways to scrub down those hard to reach places. Grab a 12 oz bottle of Piece Water Solution or save your money on a convenient 3-pack and start enjoying a clean glass water pipe without the hassle.
Get Connected:
100% Natural Piece Water Solution 💨
Proprietary Blend of All-Natural Ingredients
Works with Bongs, Bubblers & Dab Rigs
Suitable for Silicone or Glass Pipes
Smoother & Deeper Draws
Eliminates Resin Buildup
Filters Particulate Matter
12oz Bottles (355mL)
Easy to Use
Reduces Smell
Keeps your Bong Clean
6 Average Fills per Bottle
Lasts Roughly 40 Bowl Packs
Handcrafted in Small Batches
Store in Refrigerator for Cool Hits!
Piece Water Solution ingredients are all-natural and entirely non-toxic. The solution has a slightly thicker consistency compared to standard water that allows for deeper pulls and bigger rips. The ingredients work as a natural filter for trapping particulate matter, encouraging more molecule-to-molecule interactions which entraps by-products of smoke and stops resin from forming. Each 12 oz bottle of Piece Water will fill a 12” inch tall water pipe about 6 times and works best for about 40 bowl packs on average. When it is time to change your bong’s Piece Water Solution, simply rinse your glass pipe with tap water as seen in the video below and it will already be clean! You can even toss a bottle of Piece Water in the fridge for icy cool rips on your first fill.
Put an end to constantly having to clean your dirty glass bongs and dab rigs from built-up resin & gunk. No more harsh chemicals and engineering ways to scrub down those hard to reach places. Grab a 12 oz bottle of Piece Water Solution or save your money on a convenient 3-pack and start enjoying a clean glass water pipe without the hassle.
Get Connected:
100% Natural Piece Water Solution 💨
Proprietary Blend of All-Natural Ingredients
Works with Bongs, Bubblers & Dab Rigs
Suitable for Silicone or Glass Pipes
Smoother & Deeper Draws
Eliminates Resin Buildup
Filters Particulate Matter
12oz Bottles (355mL)
Easy to Use
Reduces Smell
Keeps your Bong Clean
6 Average Fills per Bottle
Lasts Roughly 40 Bowl Packs
Handcrafted in Small Batches
Store in Refrigerator for Cool Hits!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.