About this product
Pink Panther CBD Flower is a Sativa dominant strain exploding with color and flavor! This CBD flower from Bammmer features a sweet and fruity aroma that matches the taste with a stunning blend of greens, purples, and oranges that will make your eyes wide and your jaw drop. Pink Panther CBD Flower contains a robust 12.90% of all-natural CBD with a mix of natural terpenes derived from hemp. This Sativa dominant CBD strain is grown indoors, a less cost-effective growing method, but one that provides a cleaner, safer harvest with higher trichome counts and denser nugs. Bammmer CBD Flower is strictly controlled at every stage of production, trimmed by hand, packaged with no additional additives, and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency advertised.
Pink Panther Indoor-Grown CBD Flower comes in the form of a bud grown from hemp plants that closely resemble marijuana buds. These CBD buds have less than .3% THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana that makes you feel “high,” and therefore will not produce any mind-altering effects or show up on a standard drug test. With Pink Panther CBD flower, you can enjoy the medicinal benefits of hemp without the side effects of anxiety or paranoia that are frequently associated with THC found in marijuana. It doesn't take great detective skills to figure out that Pink Panther CBD Flower is a no-brainer for your next sesh!
How to Use:
There is no special equipment needed to start enjoying Pink Panther CBD Flower. CBD flower, also referred to as hemp flower or CBD bud, can be smoked from your favorite water pipes, hand pipes, or even from a dry herb vaporizer. Unlike CBD edibles that need to be digested before entering your bloodstream, smoking CBD flower enacts effects immediately and is regarded as the most effective dosing method for using CBD. Vaping your CBD flower is the preferred method for exploring the flavor profiles of new strains while smoking hemp flower from a glass bong will provide larger clouds and be most effective in terms of speed & potency.
Storage:
Bammmer’s high-quality CBD Flower will arrive at your doorstep in a convenient resealable pouch with an included humidity control pack to keep things fresh. For long-term storage, we recommend keeping your Pink Panther CBD Flower in an airtight glass or metal container and storing the container in a cool dark place with minimal temperature fluctuation. For larger quantities, you can always add additional humidity control packs when needed.
Get Connected:
Bammmer Pink Panther CBD Flower 🌿
Made from All-Natural Hemp
Sativa Dominant Strain
Hybrid CBD Flower
Natural Terpenes
Indoor Grown
12.90% CBD
Hand Trimmed
3rd Party Lab Tested
Sweet & Fruity Aroma
Energizing & Uplifting Effects
Humidity Control Pack Included
Farm Bill Compliant: Delta 9 THC < 0.3%
Note: Flower color may vary from product photos.
Warning: Do not use if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This CBD product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
