Designed by CaliConnected in collaboration with PrideBites, this legendary dog toy boasts a super lightweight, yet practically indestructible design perfect for pups of all sizes and breeds. Popularized by a successful appearance on the TV series Shark Tank, the PrideBite is an award-winning dog toy built for both indoor and outdoor play. Whether you're playing tug of war with your labradoodle or fetch with your chihuahua, the PrideBite is built to last with 55 lbs of pull pressure that poses no limitations. The CaliConnected PrideBites Weed Leaf Dog Toy features a hard-to-reach mini squeaker tucked safely away on the inside that guarantees to grab the attention of any hard-to-please pup. This versatile design will even float in water allowing for both land and water play!
The shape & styling of the PrideBites Weed Leaf Dog Toy was a no-brainer for our team here at CaliConnected, featuring a mix of light green and dark green colors with sewn-in details designed to leave you smiling with every use. The toy itself is shaped like a marijuana leaf with wavy edges, measuring 7.5” inches wide by 6” inches tall. Every PrideBites dog toy is finished with an all-black CaliConnected logo precision-stitched into the back of the toy. Extremely versatile, practically indestructible, and ultra-lightweight, the CaliConnected Weed Leaf Dog Toy is a sure bet to become a new favorite for both you and your best friend!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dogs 🐶
PrideBites Weed Leaf Dog Toy
Perfect for Dogs of all Sizes
55 lbs of Pull Pressure
Machine Washable
Versatile Design
Floats in Water!
6” inches Tall
7.5” inches Wide
Super Lightweight
Indestructible Dog Toy
Hard-to-Reach Squeaker
Great Gift Idea for Stoners
As Seen on T.V. (Shark Tank 2016)
Official PrideBites x CaliConnected Collab
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
