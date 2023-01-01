About this product
The Puffco Hot Knife is an electronic heated loading tool that makes loading your concentrates a simple, clean, and effective process. No more dirty dab tools, sticky residue on clothing or surfaces, or having to wipe concentrates on the side of the bowl. Just hold down the button, and your oil drops right off the ceramic tip in 3 seconds. The Puffco Hot Knife lasts over 50 uses per charge and quickly charges to full power in as little as 30 minutes with the included USB-C charging cable. To clean the Hot Knife, press the button to warm the ceramic tip and wipe down surfaces with a q-tip.
Get Connected:
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
The Puffco Hot Knife Dab Tool
30 Minute Charge Time
50+ Uses Per Charge
USB-C Charging
Ceramic Tip
Simple to Use
Calibrated Heat Source
Electronic Heated Dab Tool
Cut & Load Wax Wax with Ease
*Caution: The Puffco Hot Knife ceramic tip gets very hot. Use the cap to store when finished.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
