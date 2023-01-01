About this product
Experiment with the scientific glass Klein Recycler Dab Rig for a conclusion that will have you satisfyingly stoned! This alluring microscope-shaped glass oil rig from Pulsar features a large circ percolator housed within the center of the base for maximum water filtration. After your vapor is filtered through the perc, smoke travels upward and through a rollercoaster style loop for hits that are always fun to watch and continually cooling within the borosilicate glass walls. The Klein design keeps water recycling through the rig for smoother hits and prevents the splashback of water from reaching your mouth as you inhale. Although Pulsar’s Klein Recycler Dab Rig only measures 8” inches tall, the wide beaker bottom guarantees you’ll get massive rips without taking away the tasty flavors from your wax concentrates. You won’t regret adding this awesome piece of equipment to your dab lab!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar 8” Klein Recycler Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Snaking Recycler Arms
Angled Straight Neck
Natural Splashguard
Flared Mouthpiece
Large Circ Perc
8” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Unique Design
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
