About this product
Not unlike a crystal ball, looking into this glass ball perc rig will leave you mesmerized! The High Contrast Ball Perc Dab Rig from Pulsar measures 9.5” inches tall is the perfect size rig to keep your dabs tasty and flavorful. The colorful and decorative design features different wig-wag and striped accents, so you’ll never get tired of admiring its beauty. You may have to try it first to believe it, but this oil rig's functionality is just as good as the looks. The unique ball perc inside the base resembles a beach ball and provides the perfect amount of filtration without causing any drag on your pull. While ideal for any session, the included bucket-style banger is equipped with a thick opal quartz bottom that is great for cold starts and low-temp dab sessions. Get the best of all worlds with Pulsar’s High Contrast Ball Perc Dab Rig!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar High Contrast Ball Perc Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Wig-Wag/Striped Accents
Unique Ball Percolator
Sturdy Flared Base
Flared Mouthpiece
9.5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Reinforced Downstem
Opal Quartz Banger Nail
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar High Contrast Ball Perc Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Wig-Wag/Striped Accents
Unique Ball Percolator
Sturdy Flared Base
Flared Mouthpiece
9.5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Reinforced Downstem
Opal Quartz Banger Nail
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.