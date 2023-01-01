About this product
This recycler rig from Pulsar is highlighted by a large percolator in the center modeled after everyone’s favorite cheese—Swiss! Okay fine, while it may not be your go-to choice of cheese, the Swiss-style percolator has remained a time-tested favorite in the glassware industry for a reason. The Pulsar Swiss Recycler Dab Rig measures 9.5” inches tall and features a clear scientific glass body that expertly displays your smoke as it travels throughout the various glass chambers. There are 3 chambers in total, each connected by a series of curvy recycler arms. If you're in search of a piece that provides super smooth hits while remaining cheesy on the eyes, look no further than Pulsar’s Swiss Recycler Rig!
The methodical journey through the Swiss Recycler Dab Rig begins at the included 14mm quartz banger, where vapor is transported into the base by way of the extra-tall, fixed downstem. This bottommost chamber is equipped with an inline perc that thoroughly filters each hit through water before continuing upwards. Next up, the large Swiss perc in the center continues the cooling process by forcing smoke and water to travel around the large holes as you inhale, thereby extending the airpath and giving each hit more time to cool down within the thick borosilicate glass walls. The arm on the Swiss perc's backside brings your smoke into the final suspended recycler chamber located just below the mouthpiece. This nifty contraption works to redirect excess water back into the base while preventing the backsplash of water from reaching your mouth as you inhale.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar Swiss Recycler Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Three Chamber System
Large Swiss Percolator
Prevents Splashback
Flared Mouthpiece
Inline Percolator
9.5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Thorough Water Filtration
Floating Recycler Chamber
Scientific Glass Recycler Rig
The methodical journey through the Swiss Recycler Dab Rig begins at the included 14mm quartz banger, where vapor is transported into the base by way of the extra-tall, fixed downstem. This bottommost chamber is equipped with an inline perc that thoroughly filters each hit through water before continuing upwards. Next up, the large Swiss perc in the center continues the cooling process by forcing smoke and water to travel around the large holes as you inhale, thereby extending the airpath and giving each hit more time to cool down within the thick borosilicate glass walls. The arm on the Swiss perc's backside brings your smoke into the final suspended recycler chamber located just below the mouthpiece. This nifty contraption works to redirect excess water back into the base while preventing the backsplash of water from reaching your mouth as you inhale.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar Swiss Recycler Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Three Chamber System
Large Swiss Percolator
Prevents Splashback
Flared Mouthpiece
Inline Percolator
9.5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Thorough Water Filtration
Floating Recycler Chamber
Scientific Glass Recycler Rig
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.