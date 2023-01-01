About this product
The Third Eye Deco Oil Rig from Pulsar will transport you into another dimension with its colorful designs and surreal decorations. This thick glass dab rig is full of surprises and features an all-seeing eye and UV reactive accents for when you're ready to switch on the blacklight. The Pulsar Third Eye Deco Rig is made from extra-thick borosilicate glass meant to last and stands 9” inches tall. The colored glass fixed downstem sends your vapor from the included 14mm quartz bucket into the base where a domed showerhead percolator accented with various colored marbles effectively filters each dab through water. The straight neck is complemented by glass horns and Maria rings at the bottom that matches the flared mouthpiece and base. Besides that, all colors are completely random, so you'll know you have yourself a truly unique glass dab rig when you bring this piece home. Take your next dab session to a psychedelic universe with the Pulsar Third Eye Deco Oil Rig today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar Third Eye Deco Oil Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Domed Showerhead Perc
Worked Dichro Marble
UV Reactive Accents
Flared Mouthpiece
Fixed Downstem
Unique Design
9” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Colorful Artwork*
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
4mm Thick Quartz Bucket
Thick Heady Glass Dab Rig
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
