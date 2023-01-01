About this product
Dive into a whirlwind of water and smoke with the Vortex Recycler Dab Rig from Pulsar! This scientific glass recycler rig stands 9” inches tall and features colored glass recycler arms that transport each hit through two separate water chambers before reaching the bent neck mouthpiece at the top. Things get started at the included 14mm quartz banger bucket, where your vapor travels down the fixed diffuser downstem and into the bubble base where it’s filtered through water. As you continue to inhale, water from the base is pulled upwards with your smoke into the suspended vortex chamber in the middle by the snaking recycler arms. This triangular-shaped contraption whirls your smoke around the glass like a tornado resulting in ultra-smooth hits with minimal harshness. The floating vortex chamber was designed specifically to prevent the backsplash of water from reaching your mouth, and after each hit, it recycles the excess water back into the base. Snag the Pulsar Vortex Recycler Oil Rig today, and you'll be happier than a tornado in a trailer park!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar Vortex Recycler Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Two Chamber System
Dual Recycler Arms
Vortex Chamber
9” inches Tall
Bubble Base
90° Joint Angle
Colored Accents
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Scientific Glass Recycler Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
