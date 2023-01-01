About this product
Watch your smoke go round and round in this mesmerizing Donut Dab Rig from Pulsar! Standing 6.25” inches tall, this thick scientific glass oil rig provides sizable and tasty dabs from your favorite wax concentrates. The fixed downstem filters your vapor through water inside the base, while the circular air path gives each dab plenty of time to cool down without sacrificing any flavors. Pulsar’s Donut Dab Rig is equipped with a reinforced 14mm female joint and includes a 14mm quartz banger bucket. The angled straight neck makes this piece easy to hit from any position, while the flared base keeps it stable between uses. You’ll be happier than Homer Simpson in a donut shop with the Pulsar Donut Dab Rig!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar Glass Donut Dab Rig
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Angled Straight Neck
6.25” inches Tall
Circular Airpath
Unique Design
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
