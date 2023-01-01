About this product
Sticky dab tools & carb caps left on tabletops can be a nightmare to clean. Even worse, they often end up lost or broken. Designed to keep your accessories clean and collected, the Isopropyl Cleaning Station from Pulsar features four designated spots to house your essential dabbing and cleaning tools safely. This nifty glass contraption will provide a stand for your carb cap, dabber tool, isopropyl alcohol, and q-tips while keeping them always within arm's reach. If your tools, carb cap, or any other of your smoking accessories need a good cleaning, simply remove the plug to your isopropyl chamber, dip your q-tip or pipe cleaner inside, and scrub away at any time! Each of Pulsar’s Isopropyl Cleaning Stations are made from thick borosilicate glass and measure 4” inches tall. The station accommodates most carb cap sizes, and the opening for the dabber tool measures 8mm wide. Sold in a variety of colors, complete with a frosted Pulsar logo on the front, this accessory is guaranteed to add style to any dabbing station. Quit the dab tool and carb cap juggling act in clean fashion with Pulsar’s Isopropyl Cleaning Station today!
Get Connected:
Pulsar Isopropyl Cleaning Station
Eliminates Residue Buildup
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Included Glass Cork
Isopropyl Chamber
Dabber Tool Stand
Carb Cap Stand
Q-Tip Holster
4” inches Tall
Unique Design
Easy to Maintain
Four-In-One Tool
Dabbing Accessory
Cleaning Accessory
Frosted Pulsar Decal
Choice of Color Base
Get Connected:
Pulsar Isopropyl Cleaning Station
Eliminates Residue Buildup
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Included Glass Cork
Isopropyl Chamber
Dabber Tool Stand
Carb Cap Stand
Q-Tip Holster
4” inches Tall
Unique Design
Easy to Maintain
Four-In-One Tool
Dabbing Accessory
Cleaning Accessory
Frosted Pulsar Decal
Choice of Color Base
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.