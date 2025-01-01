It’s difficult to find an easier way than the Pure Ratios 40mg Hemp Patch to provide your body with a healthy, hemp-derived CBD oil. Designed to provide your body with the highest quality proprietary cannabinoid extract over the course of 4 full days (96 hrs), the Pure Ratios CBD Patch is an ideal solution for workaholics who always forget to take their supplements and those who are tired of constantly re-applying lotions & balms. This adhesive transdermal patch is infused with phytonutrients that work effectively to reduce inflammation, thereby eliminating aching joints & muscle soreness. The Pure Ratios Hemp Patch was fashioned to be practically unnoticeable while in use and features a small, round & tan-colored design.



The Pure Ratios 40mg Hemp Patch contains a considerably large amount of CBD. Most hemp oil tinctures that are designed for sublingual use will usually contain between 4mg-8mg of CBD per serving, as opposed to this Pure Ratios product that has 40mg CBD per patch. Each patch has an extended-release formula designed to last the entirety of 96 hours or 4 days, so it's recommended to save this patch for when your in need of an extra-strength product that will target a specific area as opposed to general CBD use for overall health & wellness. Instead, store this product in a cool, dry place until you’re ready to use it.



The Pure Ratios Hemp Patch is hypoallergenic, all-natural, and certified non-GMO. Like all of our CBD products, the patch contains CBD oil derived from organic industrial-grown hemp plants with less than .3% THC, not enough to feel any intoxicating or psychoactive effects. A single patch will deliver a beneficial serving of essential oils, phytonutrients, and naturally occurring terpenes that support overall health & wellness. Give the Pure Ratios CBD patch a try with a single pack or save your hard-earned dough when you stock up on a convenient 5 pack!



Pure Ratios CBD Hemp Extract Patch

Phytocannabinoids: 40mg CBD each

Pharmaceutical Grade Adhesive

Topical/Transdermal Patch

Reduces Inflammation

Extra Strength CBD

Natural Terpenes

96 Hours Relief

Waterproof*

Easy to Use

Hypoallergenic

Discreet Design

Low Maintenance

Certified Non-GMO

Proudly Made in the USA

Essential Oils & Phytonutrients

Full-Spectrum CO2 Extracted Hemp Oil

3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency

