About this product
A modern twist on the classic steamroller, the 5.5” inch Pyptek Dreamroller includes an “instant clear” feature that allows you to clear the chamber with the simple push of a button. This type of indestructible one-handed steamrollin’ action is perfect for hikers, urban explorers, and festival goers alike! The Dreamroller includes an ember-blocking filter screen for your smoke, a wide mouthpiece for huge rips, and fully disassembles for super easy cleaning. Snag the Pyptek Dreamroller Hand Pipe today and enjoy all the benefits of a premium glass steamroller with the ease of one-handed operation and reliable strength of aircraft-grade aluminum.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller Pipe
Anodized Aluminum Exoskeleton
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Aerospace-Grade Aluminum
Shock-Absorbing Gaskets
Unique Push Button Carb
Ember-Blocking Screen
Indestructible Design
Replaceable Parts
5.5” inch Length
Easy to Clean
Choice of Colors
Extremely Durable
Extra Wide Mouthpiece
“Instant Clear” Carburetor
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Easy One-Handed Operation
Pyptek Rubber O-Ring Kit (4)
Scientific Glass Steamroller Pipe
Proudly Made in the USA [Denver, CO]
About this brand
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.