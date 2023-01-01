About this product
The Raw Classic 1.25" Rolling Papers are made using hemp fiber papers with a hemp based gum. Raw brand rolling papers are unlike most other papers on the market because they are entirely pure & unprocessed. These all-natural papers contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine-whitened) fibers, so the paper stays a naturally translucent light-brown color and maintains a thinness you can see right through. A specially patented CrissCross watermark helps prevent runs and maintains the smooth even-burning characteristics that make Raw Rolling Papers so famous.
These Raw rolling papers are an all-time classic and a staple for any smoker that enjoys rolling their own joints. The Raw Classic 1¼” Papers contain 50 leaves per booklet and are available in packs of three, five, or ten, with better savings when you buy more!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Raw® Classic 1.25" Rolling Papers
Run-Preventing Watermark
100% Natural
Organic
Vegan Friendly
50 Sheets per Booklet
3-Pack, 5-Pack or 10-Pack
Unbleached Rolling Papers
Save When you Buy More!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
