About this product
A clutch pickup in your arsenal of rolling accessories, this RAWesome rolling tray will serve to keep your table clean while providing a hard & flat surface to roll your joints. RAW designed these trays to replicate the rolling trays of the 1960’s & 70’s, made of thick metal with a smooth coating on top. The Large RAW Classic Rolling Tray measures about 14” inches across and is about the size of a laptop, with ample room your your smoking supplies and equipped with rounded edges to prevent spillage. Styled with the Classic RAW Brand Rolling Paper decals, this simple yet effective smoking accessory will accentuate any room and makes a great gift for stoners. Whether your a fan of RAW Rolling Papers or some other brand, this time-tested rolling tray will serve you well for years to come.
RAW Classic Large Metal Rolling Tray 💨
High Quality Metal with Smooth Finish
Durable & Compact Build
Large Surface Area
Rounded Edges
Collectors Item
Great Gift Idea for Stoners
RAW Classic Rolling Papers Logo
Tray Measures 14” x 11” x 1.25” inches
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
