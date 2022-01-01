About this product
When Raw created the Smokey Forest Trees Rolling Tray, they set out to plant 1 tree for every tray sold with the end goal of planting 5,000 new trees. Raw has since long surpassed that goal and this large metal rolling tray quickly evolved into a staple design. This rolling tray was built to last and made from solid metal construction, featuring a smooth top coating and rounded edges to prevent stuck materials. The Raw Smokey Forest Trees Rolling Tray measures a large 14” inches long by 11” inches wide, proving you with ample space for your grinder and other smoking accessories while keeping your table clean & organized. Become one with nature the next time you roll up on this unique smokey forest scenery representing the natural connection of smoke to mother nature.
Get Connected:
Raw Smokey Forest Trees Rolling Tray 💨
Fits All of Your Smoking Accessories
Made from High Quality Aluminum
Curved Edges Prevent Spillage
Large Flat Rolling Surface
Smooth Top Coating
Rounded Corners
14” inches Long
11” inches Wide
1.25” inches Tall
Novelty Rolling Tray
Solid Metal Construction
Raw Collector's Series Tray
Smokey Trees Forest Scenery
Authentic Raw® Brand Product
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
