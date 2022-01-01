About this product
There's a good chance you already eat and roll at the same station, so why not snag a rolling tray better suited for both! Designed after a retro TV Dinner Tray, the Raw XXL Rolling Tray is perfectly suited for rolling from the floor, couch, bed, at home or on-the-go! This unique rolling tray features built-in foldable legs for easy portability and storage. The angled sides, curved edges, and smooth top coating ensure that none of your materials get left behind while allowing for easy & hassle-free cleaning. The Raw XXL Rolling Tray is made from high-quality aluminum to provide you with a hard & flat surface whenever and wherever needed. Measuring a sizeable 20” inches across and 15” inches wide, this metal tray can easily fit all of your rolling accessories while still providing space to work your magic. Bring it back to the good old days of TV Dinners and Saturday morning cartoons in front of the big screen with the Raw XXL Rolling Tray with Foldable Legs!
Get Connected:
Raw® XXL Metal Dinner/Rolling Tray 💨
Fits All of Your Rolling Accessories
Made from High Quality Aluminum
Curved Edges Prevent Spillage
Large Flat Rolling Surface
Built-In Foldable Legs
Smooth Top Coating
Rounded Corners
20” inch Length
15” inches Wide
Novelty Rolling Tray
Solid Metal Construction
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Authentic Raw® Brand Product
Proudly Designed & Made in the USA
Get Connected:
Raw® XXL Metal Dinner/Rolling Tray 💨
Fits All of Your Rolling Accessories
Made from High Quality Aluminum
Curved Edges Prevent Spillage
Large Flat Rolling Surface
Built-In Foldable Legs
Smooth Top Coating
Rounded Corners
20” inch Length
15” inches Wide
Novelty Rolling Tray
Solid Metal Construction
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Authentic Raw® Brand Product
Proudly Designed & Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.