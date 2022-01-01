About this product
Combining functionality with fashion, The Tied Stick is topped off with your choice of brightly colored accents and an officially licensed Cheech & Chong Movie Decal. Like the other water pipes in the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection, this Famous Brandz bubbler rig is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass. The Tied Stick Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes an 18mm male quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cheech & Chong's The Tied Stick Dab Rig
Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Showerhead Percolator
Bent Neck Mouthpiece
Removable Downstem
10” inches Tall
90° Joint
Thick Glass
3” inch Wide Base
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Quartz Banger
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig
Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal
About this brand
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.