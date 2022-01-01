About this product
Each glass pipe from the Famous Brandz ‘Up in Smoke’ collection is handmade using premium borosilicate glass and named after a classic moment in the iconic stoner film. The Big Green Van Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a 14mm quartz banger for tasty, low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. Enjoy deliciously smooth dabs from an all-around superior rig with Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van from Famous Brandz!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cheech & Chong's Big Green Van Dab Rig
Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Reinforced Downstem
Chandelier Percolator
Flared Mouthpiece
10” inches Tall
90° Joint
Bent Neck
14mm Male Joint
4.5” inch Flared Base
14mm Female Quartz Banger
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig
Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal
