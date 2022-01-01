About this product
The Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water pipe is made from thick, hand-blown borosilicate glass with your choice of bold color accents throughout. Famous Brandz has bundled the MIA with everything you need for use with your favorite dry herbs or waxy concentrates inside a fashionable collector’s box. This includes a 14mm male glass bowl piece, an extra thick quartz banger, a glass dabber tool, and a matching carb cap. Just like its namesake, the MIA Bong is always ready to party. Medicate, elevate, and put it in the air with the brand new Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe
Smoking Pounds by Famous Brandz
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Extra Thick 4mm Quartz
Showerhead Percolator
Angled Straight Neck
Flared Mouthpiece
Bubble Chamber
4.5” inches Wide
7” inches Tall
45° Joint
Flared Base
Modern Design
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
14mm Quartz Banger Nail
Smoking Pounds Fist Logo
Snoop Dogg Signature Decal
Glass Dabber Tool & Carb Cap
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Thick Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
About this brand
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.