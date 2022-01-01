About this product
Bring a little sunshine into your life with the Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock Hand Pipe. This beautifully detailed glass pipe is individually handmade from thick thick borosilicate glass with custom blended, lifelike colors. The Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock measures a large 5.5” inches in length, and functions just as great as it looks when tabled. A deep dry herb bowl is surrounded by gorgeous yellow Sunflower petals while a left-side air carb just below the bowl gives you full mastery over the size of every hit. The neck of the Sunflower Sherlock represents the stem of your flower, with worked glass leaves that give this hand pipe an easy & comfortable grip while doubling as a roll stop to keep your pipe upright when not in use. Display your inner flower child today with the Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock Hand Pipe!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock
Thick Borosilicate Glass Hand Pipe
Worked Sunflower Petal Accents
Worked Green Leafs & Stem
Highly Detailed Artwork
Custom Mixed Colors
Left-Side Air Carb
5.5” inches Long
2” inches Wide
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
Natural Roll-Stop
Sunflower Themed
Worked Glass Accents
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock
Thick Borosilicate Glass Hand Pipe
Worked Sunflower Petal Accents
Worked Green Leafs & Stem
Highly Detailed Artwork
Custom Mixed Colors
Left-Side Air Carb
5.5” inches Long
2” inches Wide
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
Natural Roll-Stop
Sunflower Themed
Worked Glass Accents
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.